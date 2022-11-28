GMA Parades Top Stars For African Legends Night

Four of the top selling veteran musicians will be storming the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for a grand music concert dubbed “African Legends Night”.

Scheduled for Friday December 2, Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of the event, is stopping at nothing to ensure that the veteran musicians deliver a one-of-its-kind concert.

The event, which is the 10th edition, is being organised to recognise and celebrate living African music greats who have put the continent’s music on the global map.

It will kick off at 8pm prompt, and is expected to attract thousands of Ghanaian music lovers from all walks of life.

Destined to be a night full of glamour, this year’s edition will also feature an incredible lineup of homegrown veteran highlife musicians including Abrantie Amakye Dede, Samini, Rex Omar and Efya.

The much hyped musical concert will, once and for all, settle the raging debate over which of four musicians is the best when it comes to live stage performance with live band music.

BEATWAVES gathered that the event will also witness live musical performances from guest acts who will rock the stage alongside the four performing musicians.

Every year, African Legends Night entertains over 2,000s of fans with soothing, exciting, and danceable African tunes.

“Celebrating the originality of Africa with music from our roots is our passion. We are proud to say that the African Legends Night is now a brand that lives in the hearts and on the minds of many who believe in the rich culture and heritage of African music,” the organisers told Beatwaves.

African Legends Night put together by GMA has over the years celebrated music legends such as the late Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddy Meiway, Kanda Bongo Man, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Amakye Dede, George Darko, Ben Brako and others.

The event is supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority – Beyond The Return, with media support from YFM, MX24, eTV, Happy FM, Citi FM, Ghanaweb, Ameyaw Debrah, NYDJ Live, Daily Guide and B&FT.

By George Clifford Owusu