WR Goes Digital In Waste Management

Members of the WRCC at a meeting

THE WESTERN Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has developed a web application – E-TANKAS – to help manage and report waste nuisance in the communities.

E-TANKAS, is a short form for the Electronic Town Council.

It is to transform the work of the environmental health workers of the various assemblies from the manual way of managing and reporting waste nuisance in the communities, into the use of an electronic platform.

The digitisation of the operations of the Environmental Health Departments in the 14 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the region is an initiative of the Regional Minister and the WRCC.

The initiative has been piloted in three assemblies in the region after briefing the management of each of the three assemblies on how the system operates.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE in an interview.

He noted that the pilot programme was to appreciate how the system aligns with the traditional ways of administering the operations on the field by the team from the environmental health departments of the assemblies.

He revealed the system captured a number of people who were violating the rules by throwing rubbish anyhow and engaging in open defecation.

They were warned to desist from those acts since the main implementation will not spare them anymore when they are caught again.

A young lady of about 23 years was captured engaging in open defecation at Aboadze in the Shama District.

In the Wassa East District, a certain community was spotted dirty with their waste bins overflowing with rubbish and left unattended to.

The system captured some people throwing rubbish on the floor. They were cautioned to desist from such acts and warned that they will be prosecuted in the coming days

Other offenders were captured at Effia-Kwesimintsim where a household was seen in a very untidy state at Effiakuma No.9 community.

He said the system could facilitate the arrest and prosecution of the offenders.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi