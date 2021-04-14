Go beyond partisan politics in discussing galamsey issues- President urges mining stakeholders

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, opened the two-day bi-partisan Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining,in Accra, with a call on participants to discuss issues relating to illegal small-scale mining dispassionately, devoid of partisan politics, narrow and parochial interests.

The President said it would require stakeholders in the small-scale mining industry, to engage in honest and candid conversations to stem the tide of the galamsey menace.

He said although mining creates jobs and improved livelihoods, but should not be done at the expense of damaging the environment.

“Ghana is not only made up of the people, but the soil,water bodies, valleys,mountains, forests, plants and animal life, without them, we will not survive, and requires our collective determination to protect them,” the President stated.

He noted that Ghana is endowed with numerous natural resources and should explore innovative ways to exploit them, without hurting the environment.

Therefore, mining becomes problematic and dangerous when it posed a threat to the environment.

The President underlined the need to engage in responsible and sustainable methods of mining capable of taking care of the forests, flora and animal life, devoid of partisanship.

The two-day bi-Partisan dialogue brought together the leadership of the two major political parties- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as other minority political parties to discuss issues pertaining to the illegal small-scale mining sector.

For instance, the Former Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources under NDC administration Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda, NDC MP for Asutifi South and Hon. Inusah Fuseini were in attendance.

Hon Fuseini chaired one of the plenary discussions and made meaningful suggestions towards ending the galamsey menace.

He said illegal mining posed health challenges to host communities and should be tackled head-on.

There was also a delegation from Parliament, comprising the leadership of both the Majority and Minority Caucuses with Hon. Abdul Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central and Ranking Member on Lands and Forestry Select Committee of Parliament as well as Hon. John Jinapor, MP for Yapei- Kusawgu and Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Select Committee of Parliament .

The Dialogue is under the theme, “Sustainable Small-Scale Mining for National Development”.

The objectives of the Consultative Dialogue is to ensure a broad-based consensus and a workable blueprint to promote sustainable mining practices and stem the tide of illegal small-scale mining in the country.

The participants are therefore expected to engage in honest conversation, devoid of partisan politics, narrow and parochial interests.

The Dialogue brought together key stakeholders in the mining industry including the Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners, Ghana Chamber of Mines, chiefs from the 16 regions, members of the Council of State, members of the National House of Chiefs, Former Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources, heads of state institutions, representatives of political parties, civil society organizations and captains of industry.

The President reiterated his earlier stand to fight against illegal small-scale mining and deal decisively with anyone that engaged in it,irrespective of his or her political affiliation and influence in society.

However, the President assured that he will not do so based on hearsay or mere allegations.

He pledged his government’s resolve to strictly implement the recommendations from the Consultative Dialogue for the benefit of the entire citizens.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, in his welcome remarks, expressed optimism that the proposals, ideas and suggestions from the Dialogue will fashion out a workable blueprint to tackle the illegal mining menace.

He said to implement solutions and recommendations from the Dialogue, it would require a holistic and collective national efforts anchored on integrity of action to halt the galamsey menace.

He noted that it will require a candid and collaborative efforts by government and all Ghanaians to manage issues pertaining to illegal mining in the country.

The Minister said, ” We will require a candid, collaborative and collective action. We will candour, which eschew double talk”.

Hon.Jinapor explained that after every presentation, the Plenary would have the opportunity to deliberate on the content.

That, he said, would clearly spell out how to effectively regulate the small-scale mining industry, mobilize finance from banks and financial institutions to support exploration of mineral resources, with both the state and citizens as the ultimate beneficiaries.

Additionally, how to court support from chiefs and mining communities, how to deal with the involvement of foreign nationals in the small-scale mining sector and provide alternative livelihoods for those who will fall out as well as ensuring enforcement regime without fear or favour.

More so, how to name,shame and punish politicians,chiefs,religious leaders and people with money and influence, who promote criminal cartels in the small-scale mining sector.

Also, the participants will discuss whether or not it will be appropriate to introduce medium scale mining in Ghana, similar to what pertains in other African countries.

“We, from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, wish to assure the President of the Republic, participants at the forum, and mother Ghana, that whatever set of measures that will emanate from the deliberations over the course of the next two days, if approved by government, will be implemented diligently, dispassionately and with a great sense of integrity and urgency,” Hon. Jinapor assured.

Mr Eric Asuboteng, Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti, who doubles the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, in an address, said small-scale mining contributed immensely towards the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

He said,for instance, the sector employed one million people directly and creates jobs for four million people indirectly.

It also contributes 10 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 36 per cent of the total gold produced in Ghana.

Mr Asuboteng expressed the Chamber’s unflinching support towards the regulation of the small-scale mining sector to ensure a sustainable mining practices.

Mt Francis Opoku, Director of Finance, Ghana Association of Small-Scale Miners, on his part, said small-scale mining started in Ghana in 1989 and had contributed substantially towards national development.

Mr Opoku said the sector had since contributed from two to 35 per cent of the country’s total gold production in 2020.

He expressed the Association’s support towards ensuring responsible and sustainable methods of mining.

He was of the conviction that only certified people should be allowed to mine in the country, in order to safeguard the environment.

Mr Opoku pledged the Association’s support and collaborate with state institutions and government to stamp out illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.