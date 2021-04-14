Two Armed Robbers Knocked Down After Attacking Fruit Seller

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police after they were knocked down by a trotro for attacking and robbing a fruit at Anteku, Sowutuom in Accra.

According to the Sowutom Police command, the two suspected armed robbers were arrested after the incident and will be investigated.

The police said “Information gathered at the scene is that the two armed robbers suspected as about 5 am robbed a fruit seller and jumped on their motorbike to escape. The driver of the Urvan bus loaded with passengers on seeing the rider and the pillion rider, used his bus to hit them.”

“ The suspect fell who fell into the nearby gutter and sustained injuries have been arrested. The Urvan somersaulted in the process with several passengers on board sustaining various degrees of injuries”.

“Four passengers were rushed to the Akawe Government hospital while seven others and the robbery victim are arrested”.

