Woman, 35, Murdered In Uncompleted Church House At Abira-Kumasi

A 35-year old women has been murdered in a cold blood in Kumasi.

The body of the woman was found in an uncompleted church building with her slippers beside her at Abira- Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to an eyewitness report, the body of the deceased which is yet to be identified was found today.

It is believed that attack was carried by unknown assailants.

The residents at the Abira speaking to the media called for a police investigation into the murder.

The Police have conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation and have immediately commenced investigations into the incident.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke