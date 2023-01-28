Go To IPAC – Peace Council Urges NDC

Mrs. Joana Adzoa Opare addressing journalists

THE NATIONAL Peace Council has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings which it has boycotted for several months.

Joana Adzoa Opare, Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council, made the remark during a meeting with leaders of various political parties yesterday.

In March 2020, NDC boycotted IPAC meetings following the failure of the committee to grant the party’s request for the EC to postpone all future meetings indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NDC, after series of consultations, proposed some electoral reforms, which the party believed were geared towards restoring the credibility and integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

However, after delivering the document to the EC at its headquarters in Accra, the EC directed the opposition party to discuss its proposal before the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) which the NDC refused.

She said, “The National Peace Council seeks to promote the collectiveness in addressing any unforeseen or foreseen challenges that will enable full participation of all political parties in the Inter Party Advisory Committee meetings, particularly for the NDC to work towards return to IPAC. And we all know how very important this is.”

“It is the conviction that the National Peace Council will create a platform for fraternising continuous engagements and discuss objectively strategic means of strengthening relationships among the political parties towards sustainable peace of Ghana,” Adzoa Opare added.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah