Mosquito Causes Chaos, Flies To UK

Asiedu Nketia

Decision by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia to change the parliamentary leadership of the Minority caucus without recourse to democratic principles has sparked chaos in the opposition party.

After Mr. Nketia aka General Mosquito’s actions which have left in their trail a heated political debate and deep crack in the Minority caucus, he jetted to the United Kingdom (UK), attending a lecture to be addressed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement released and signed by the National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said General Mosquito would lead the party’s delegation to go and support Mr. Mahama at the event which is billed to take place at the Chatham House that was scheduled to take place yesterday.

The delegation included the NDC Director of International Affairs, Alex Segbefia, Deputy National Women Organiser, Abigail Elorm Akwambea, and the NDC Deputy Treasurer, Vida Addae.

The statement indicated that the ex-President would speak on the theme: “Africa’s strategic priorities and global role,” and will among other things discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent.

This is in the light of the recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries, including Ghana to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework, the statement added.

Confusion

The NDC chairman, whose relatively few days in office has been marked by turmoil, left the country at the time his backyard was on fire, as a result of the infamous decision to reshuffle the Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, and Asawase MP Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka as Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

He, together with some executives, undertook surprising changes in the party’s parliamentary leadership on Tuesday in the name of “re-organisation process of the NDC to reposition the party better” for the 2024 general election.

In a letter, addressed to Speaker Bagbin and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said the MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam would become the new Minority Leader when the House resumes on February 7, 2023.

Ato Forson will be deputised by Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah of Ellembelle Constituency, taking over from James Kludze Avedzi, while the MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka would be replaced by Kwame Governs Agbodza of Adaklu Constituency as the Chief Whip.

The MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah of Ada Constituency maintained their positions as First and Second Deputy Whips respectively.

Flowing from the decision, the country’s political observers have been treated to a split-screen spectacle of NDC Minority caucus fratricide, with some of the members signing petitions for and against the decision.

This has also caused a surge in anger by supporters of the NDC at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Tamale in the Northern Region, with some burning tyres amidst threats.

By Ernest Kofi Adu