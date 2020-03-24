GOIL Supports GPRTU

Alex Adzew (left), presenting the items to Kwame Kuma, while other executives of GPRTU and GOIL look on

GOIL COMPANY Limited has donated sanitizers and personal protective items to the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) to fight the Coronavirus disease.

The items were 30,000 pieces of hand gloves, 30 gallons of sanitizers, 2,000 pieces of nose masks and 300 pieces of rubbing alcohol. In addition, the company gave out GH₵10,000 to support the smooth delivery of the items to the regions.

The presentation was made by Alex Adzew, Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, and received by Kwame Kuma, National Chairman of GPRTU.

Also present at the presentation were the acting General Secretary of GPRTU, George Ofori-Davis, First National Trustee of GPRTU, Augustine Mensah and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GPRTU, Emmanuel Nii Ankrah.

Mr. Adzew said aside the gesture GOIL had unveiled corporate safety protocols to protect its staff and the public and would strictly adhere to presidential directives as well as the Global Health Measures on COVID-19.

He enumerated some of the measures as frequent cleaning of the dispensing pump, door knobs, tables and counter surfaces, POS devices and mobile phones, counting machines and calculators using rubbing alcohol.

Others included wearing of protective nose masks where neccessary, sanitizing of hands after handling cash, cleaning of pump nozzles as well as the frequent washing of hands with running water and soap after every hour of service.

Receiving the items, Mr Kuma thanked GOIL and described the gesture as timely.

He said the union would distribute the items to all regions and urged GOIL to continue to support drivers’ unions in such challenging times.

GOIL is a CIMG Hall of fame Petroleum Company and recently introduced higher grade petrol, RON 95, for all consumers at no extra cost.