Samsung To Release Z Flip In Ghana

SAMSUNG IS about to release a device that has the world talking in Ghana soon.

The much anticipated Galaxy Z Flip is a device unlike anything else and it is the foldable phone everyone has been waiting for.

The Galaxy Z Flip is already selling out across the world wherever it has been released. And now, it will soon be available in Ghana.

Eugene Nahm, Managing Director at Samsung Ghana, says, “With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we are redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction to this revolutionary device.”

“The Galaxy Z Flip is bold and stylish; designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves. Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip literally bends the laws of physics and features a 6.7inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

“Designed with an innovative hideaway hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content—all hands-free. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation,” he stated.