Gold Robber Shot By Police

A SUSPECTED gold robber has been hospitalised after he was shot by the police during a robbery expedition at Adamso in Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect was part of a gang who invaded a popular gold dealer’s residence at Adamso around 6:45pm, and robbed him at gun-point last Saturday.

The robbers were said to have made away with quantities of gold, valued GH¢15,000 and an unspecified amount of money during the robbery operation.

Police rushed to the scene few minutes after the operation and they (police) fired gunshots into a nearby bush, where the robbers had taken refuge.

The police were on the assumption that the robbers had escaped with their booty, but unknown to the police, one of the robber’s had been hit by a bullet.

About 30 minutes later, the police patrol team was continuing with their patrol duties when they met a Toyota Corolla car, registered GS 8399-13, on the road.

The police then signaled the car to stop but the driver ignored the signal and sped away, compelling the police patrol team to give the vehicle a wild chase.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle on the way and the occupants took to their heels, leaving one person who was unconscious in the vehicle,” a police report said.

“A search revealed that the occupants were the robbers who attacked the victim and one person received a gun shot from the police in the bush,” the report added.

“He was quickly arrested and sent to Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment under police guard,” the report said, adding that vehicle has been impounded at the station.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi