Golden Star Wassa Appoints CEO

Mr Carl Georg Baker-Duly, the Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL), a gold mining company in the country has appointed Carl Georg Baker-Duly as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

GSWL is a subsidiary of Chifeng Gold in China and has been in operation since 2003.

It commenced production from its surface operation in 2005 and commercial production was achieved at Wassa Underground on January 1, 2017. In early 2018 Wassa transitioned into an underground-focused operation.

In January 2022, it was acquired by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Company Limited (Chifeng Gold), a publicly listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with more than five operating mines in the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Baker-Duly was the company’s International Operations Director.

Mr. Baker-Duly is a seasoned mining executive with over 25 years experience in leadership roles from diverse cultural environments with notable Tier-1 mining companies like Anglo American, Anglo Gold Ashanti and Barrick.

He comes into his new office with management and technical skills developed from a background of feasibility studies, mine development and mining operations mostly of hard rock open pits with Gold, Copper, Uranium and Zinc.

Commenting on Mr. Baker-Duly’s new appointment, Lydia Yang, CEO of Chifeng Gold said, “I am confident that under Carl’s leadership, GSWL and the other operations of Chifeng Gold will enter into a better phase”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi