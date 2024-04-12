Spare Parts Dealers Support Abbosey Okai Muslim Community

The donated items

The Abbosey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has donated food items to Muslims in the community as part of the Eid celebration.

The donation included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of soft drinks and money.

The team which made the donation was led by Henry Okyere, chairman of the association and other executives as well as assembly members to support families in need during this special time.

Mr. Okyere said this was part of the association’s social responsibility and dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

The presentation took place at three mosques within the Abbosey Okai area on April 10, 2024.

General Secretary of the Association, Gifty Fianu, noted, “Eid is a time of joy, reflection, and unity, and it is an honour for chairman to be able to support the Muslim community during this special occasion.

We believe in the importance of giving back to the community and fostering a sense of togetherness, especially during times of celebration. We wish everyone a blessed Eid filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity.”

Leaders of the three mosques offered prayers for Chairman Henry and the executives of the association.

“We are deeply grateful to the chairman for his unexpected support,” said the leader for the disabled beneficiaries and added, “Thank you for having a heart of compassion for your fellow humans and blessing us, may Almighty Allah bless you. We will make sure this donation reaches the intended beneficiaries.”

By Samuel Boadi