Goldfields Unveils Kwik Action As Ambassador For Covid-19

Kwik Action

Goldfields Ghana has appointed popular Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah, aka Kwik Action, as ambassador for its coronavirus (Covid-19) Community Campaign.

The producer, who is the Chief Executive Officer of S24 Recording Studio in Accra, has been described by the stakeholders in the creative industry as one of the talented music producers in the country; he will spearhead the Covid-19 community campaign.

Kwik Action, since his appointment, has been working together with the team in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The campaign seeks to inform, educate and interact with people living in rural areas to ensure those in the area and beyond adhere to the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The project has also introduced the concept of producing and recording Covid-19 adverts in various Ghanaian languages such as Twi, Nzema, Ewe and Hausa among others, to drum home the message to the ordinary person.

So far, the campaign train has visited communities like Awodua, Pepesa, Huniso, Samanhu, Tebrebe, Tamso, Ahwitieso and Abosso.

Others include Darman, Amoanda, Huni Valley, New Atoabo and Farida.

According to Kwiki Action, an observation he made during the exercise was that about 70% of the people in the communities they visited were not observing the protocols due to language barrier and lack of PPE.

“We at S24 Recording Studio believe we must intensify the promotion to achieve positive result in the coming weeks,” he said.

He further stated that he intended to intensify the campaign to help ameliorate the scourge of the pandemic on the communities.