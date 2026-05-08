Gomoa Zongo Chiefs Honour Police Commander

ACP Issifu Iddrisu Tanko (M) flanked by Nana Abdulai Issaka and others

The Millennium City Divisional Police Commander, ACP Issifu Iddrisu Tanko, has been honoured by chiefs of the Gomoa Zongo community for his efforts in combating armed robbery, land-guard activities and other crimes in the area.

Leading the delegation, Nana Abdulai Issaka commended the Police Commander and his officers for their commitment to fighting crime and restoring peace and tranquillity within the community.

According to him, incidents of gangsterism, armed robbery and land-guard activities, which previously created fear among residents, had significantly reduced under the leadership of ACP Tanko.

Nana Issaka noted that the commander, with the support of the Nyanyano District Police Commander, had also played a key role in reducing tensions, communal clashes and conflicts in the area.

“The police have not rested a bit. They are giving us protection 24 hours each day to bring about peace, allowing residents to go about their normal businesses,” he stated.

He added that cases of land-guardism, robbery and fraud, popularly known as “419”, had all declined considerably, while chieftaincy disputes had also reduced under the commander’s watch.

As part of the recognition, the chiefs presented a citation to ACP Issifu Tanko in appreciation of his dedication to duty and efforts in maintaining law and order.

Receiving the citation, ACP Tanko expressed gratitude to the chiefs and residents for the honour, describing it as motivation to continue serving the community diligently.

The Police Commander, however, stressed that policing could not be done by one individual alone, explaining that the achievements were the result of teamwork and collaboration with other officers.

“Today, it is true that they came to reward me, but the truth of the matter is that one person cannot do the work. I work with a team. We need support from the community,” he stated.

ACP Tanko further called on residents to volunteer credible information to the police to assist in the arrest of hardened criminals operating within the area.

By Ernest Kofi Adu