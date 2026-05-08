Bosomtwe Violence: Police Detain Over 60 Suspects

Police have detained more than 60 suspects following a violent clash at Asisiriwa in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region that resulted in the death of two men and left three others in critical condition.

The suspects were picked up during a dawn swoop by police as part of efforts to restore calm and investigate the incident, which involved youth groups from Asisiriwa and the neighbouring community of Brodekwan.

The two victims were reportedly lynched during the confrontation, while three others sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The violence, which broke out on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, was allegedly triggered by a relationship dispute involving a young woman from Brodekwan and a young man from Asisiriwa, escalating into a full-scale clash between the two communities.

A source in the area told DAILY GUIDE that on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, both young men and elderly residents were arrested during the operation.

The source further claimed that some chiefs, who were not involved in the violence, were also among those detained.

Residents have raised concerns over the arrests, describing them as indiscriminate and a violation of the rights of innocent individuals.

All the suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

FROM David Afum, Asisiriwa