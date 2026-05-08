MP Calls For Reform In BECE

Some of the BECE candidates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has called on the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision not to allow Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates use calculators for some subjects during the final examination.

He expressed concern that candidates are being denied the opportunity to use calculators for Mathematics, Science and ICT examinations.

“This is a reform we have to push for the Ministry of Education to reverse,” he stated.

The MP also noted the need for subject merger and realignment where necessary, to reduce the academic burden on the students.

The MP made the recommendation when he visited and interacted with some candidates to mark the official opening of the 2026 BECE in the municipality.

In all, 3,031 candidates are taking part in the examination within the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Gloria Biney-Gontor, urged the candidates to see the examination as the regular ones they undertook termly.

She, however, pointed out that the BECE required a little more preparation and hard work to meet the mark.

She said, “Your entry to senior high education depends so much on this, do your best and we are strongly behind you.”

At the Takoradi Senior High School centre, there were 100 invigilators, 10 supervisors and 10 assistant supervisors who were helping to regulate the processes for the over 1,200 candidates.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Abdul Majeed Dokurgu, encouraged the candidates to do their best in the examination.

He said, “I want to take the opportunity to thank your teachers for the knowledge impacted, this is your time to show off what you have studied over the last years.”

“Do not be afraid, understand the questions, and answer to the best of your abilities, your dream schools await you,” he assured.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi