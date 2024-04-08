Government To Launch Performance Tracker For Transparent Execution Of Infrastructure Projects Wednesday

In a bid to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects, the government will launch the Performance Tracker on Wednesday at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), in Accra on Wednesday April 10, 2024.

The newly created platform aims to address long-standing concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to portray final outcomes. Through the Performance Tracker, citizens will have access to real-time updates on ongoing infrastructure projects across the country.

With its user-friendly interface, the tracker is set to serve as a dependable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of various development initiatives. It will not only provide detailed information on the current status of infrastructure projects but will also include insights on project funding, timelines, and key milestones.

By offering this level of transparency, the Performance Tracker hopes to instill trust and confidence among citizens, who have often expressed frustration with delays and lack of accountability in infrastructure development. With this tool, constituents will be able to track the progress of projects and hold the government accountable for the proper allocation and execution of public funds.

To ensure widespread access and awareness, the launch event will be telecast live on several television stations across the country as well as streaming platforms.

This will enable citizens from all regions to witness the government’s commitment to promoting openness and accountability in infrastructure development.

In anticipation of its launch, government officials and infrastructure development stakeholders have expressed their support for the Performance Tracker, categorizing it as a significant step towards realizing the government’s vision for efficient and effective project implementation. They are optimistic that the platform will not only foster trust between the government and citizens but also attract potential investors by showcasing the country’s dedication to transparent practices.

The launch of the Performance Tracker marks a milestone in Ghana’s infrastructure development, as the government takes proactive measures to ensure that transparency and accountability are at the forefront of project execution. It is expected to become an essential resource for citizens, allowing them to actively engage in the development process and actively contribute to the country’s progress.

With this new platform, the government aims to set a precedent for improved infrastructure development that respects citizens’ expectations and enhances national development for a brighter future.

