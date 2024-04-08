3 Dragged To Court Over Serwaa Amihere Sex Video Leak

In a significant development in the case involving the unauthorized sharing of intimate videos of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, the state has formally charged three individuals before the Circuit Court in Dansoman.

The accused have been identified as Edem Saviour Ketti, Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, and Henry Amponsah, also known as Henry Fitz, who is currently at large.

The charges brought against the trio include conspiracy to commit the crime of non-consensual sharing of intimate images, as well as the actual non-consensual sharing of such images, in violation of the Cybersecurity Act 2020.

According to the statement of offense, the accused individuals allegedly conspired together to coerce Serwaa Amihere into paying them sums of money, threatening to distribute her prohibited visual recordings on social media if the demanded amounts were not paid.

The incidents are reported to have occurred in Accra in December 2023 and April 2024.

The court documents reveal that the complainant, Serwaa Amihere, received demands for payments of GHS 5,000 and GHS 20,000 from individuals claiming to possess her nude images and videos.

Despite allegedly making payments, the accused proceeded to post the intimate content on social media platforms.

Edem Saviour Ketti was apprehended by law enforcement officers at his hideout in Dzorwulu on April 3, 2024, and during investigations, he admitted to using his Ghana Card to register the mobile money account implicated in the extortion scheme.

However, Henry Amponsah, also known as Henry Fitz, remains at large, prompting ongoing efforts by authorities to apprehend him.

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the prevalence of cyberbullying and the unauthorized dissemination of private content.

It serves as a sobering reminder of the need for stringent measures to protect individuals’ privacy and combat online harassment.

The accused individuals are expected to appear before the court.

The suit underscores the importance of safeguarding individuals’ digital privacy rights and holding perpetrators of cybercrimes accountable for their actions.