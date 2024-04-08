Nii Noi Hosts ‘Iftar’ Feast With Klottey Korle Muslim Community

In a remarkable display of unity and inclusivity, the 2024 parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Klottey Korle Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, convened a significant ‘Iftar’ gathering at his campaign office in Asylum Down, Accra.

The Iftar feast which is the breaking of Ramadan fasf, took place yesterday, with a multitude of Muslim groups representing diverse Muslim communities within the Klottey Korle Constituency come together to observe the ‘break of fas’. This unprecedented gathering has been lauded as a memorable moment in the history of Klottey Korle.

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey emphasized the importance of bringing together Muslims from various areas within Klottey Korle, marking it as a timely and necessary initiative. “For the first time in Korle Klottey, we brought all the Muslim communities together for ‘Iftar’. All imams of the various mosques, zongo chiefs, and tribe chiefs from across the constituency were in attendance,” he shared.

Nortey added, “This show of unity and togetherness signifies a belief that Christians and Muslims can coexist peacefully under shared leadership.”

The gathering was attended by Muslims from diverse locales including Adabraka, Sisala, Baribari, Zabarma, Abuja CMB, Art Centre, Osu Market, Tema Station, and Tudu. Despite planning for 600 attendees with arranged seating, the turnout surpassed expectations as the crowd spilled beyond the venue’s confines, with many standing even outside the premises.

During the event, special prayers were offered for both Valentino Nii Noi Nortey and Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, fostering a sense of communal support and solidarity. Attendees partook in shared meals and drinks, symbolizing the ‘break of fast’ for the day and further strengthening the bonds of unity and mutual respect.

This significant gathering not only signifies a harmonious coexistence among different faith but also highlights the spirit of inclusivity and social cohesion championed by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey within the Klottey Korle Constituency.

By Vincent Kubi