Gov’t Bans Recruitment, Contract Signing During Transition Period

Pius Enam Hadzide

The Government of Ghana has announced a ban on the recruitment of new management personnel for the various state agencies, departments and ministries during the transition period.

Government has also banned the signing of new contracts by State agencies, departments and ministries during the transition period.

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, made this known to the media at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

According to him, throughout the transition period until President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo is sworn-in, no new contracts are to be signed and no new recruitments are to be carried out.

He said the move formed part of efforts to ensure a smooth transition.

President Akufo-Addo is to begin his second term bid on January 7, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue