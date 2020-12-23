Nana To Be Sworn In At Parliament House

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony is billed to be held at Parliament House in Accra.

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, made this known to the media on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

He addressed the media from the Information Ministry in Accra where members of the various inauguration committees for the President’s second term were present.

According to him, the swearing-in will be performed on January 7, 2021 before Members of Parliament.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is expected to perform the swearing-in in accordance with the Constitution.

According to the Deputy Information Minister, the inauguration will he done in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.

By Melvin Tarlue