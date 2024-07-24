Govt Commits GH¢8.2bn To Support SMEs

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Government has committed an amount of GH¢8.2 billion to boost Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

This announcement was made by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, during his mid-year budget review presentation to Parliament yesterday, July 23, 2024.

“Mr. Speaker, I am therefore happy to announce that on 16th July, 2024, President Akufo-Addo launched the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme (SME GO), to connect SMEs with resources, expertise, and opportunities. Altogether, we have mobilised about GH¢8.2 billion through DBG, Ghana Exim Bank, GEA and other partners for SMEs to grow and increase competitiveness in regional markets,” he said.

Dr. Adam highlighted the critical role that SMEs play in the Ghanaian economy, noting that they are the backbone of economic growth, job creation, and innovation.

He said the fund will be directed towards several initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges faced by SMEs, including access to finance, capacity building, and market access.

“Access to affordable credit is essential for the growth and expansion of SMEs. By providing these financial resources, we are empowering our entrepreneurs to invest in their businesses, increase productivity, and create more jobs,” Dr. Adam noted.

In addition to financial support, the government is also investing in capacity-building programmes designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of SME owners and their employees.

These programmes, he said, will focus on areas such as financial management, marketing, and technology adoption, equipping SMEs with the tools they need to compete effectively in both local and global markets.

“Market access is another critical area where the government is focusing its efforts. Many SMEs face difficulties in reaching wider markets due to limited resources and networks. The government plans to facilitate greater market access through initiatives that connect SMEs with larger enterprises, export opportunities, and government procurement processes,” he said.

Dr. Adam emphasised the importance of a supportive ecosystem for SMEs, which includes not only financial and capacity-building support but also conducive regulatory environment.

“We are committed to creating a business environment that supports the growth and sustainability of SMEs. This includes simplifying regulations and making it easier for businesses to operate and thrive,” he said.

The mid-year budget review also highlighted the broader economic context within which these initiatives are being implemented. Despite global economic challenges, Ghana’s economy has shown resilience, with positive growth indicators and improvements in key areas such as inflation and exchange rate stability.

Dr. Adam attributed these successes to prudent fiscal management and effective policy measures.

“Our economy grew by 4.7% in the first quarter of this year, exceeding our expectations. This growth is a testament to the resilience of our economic policies and the hard work of Ghanaians,” he remarked.

The Minister also pointed out the progress made in stabilising inflation and the exchange rate, which has brought relief to businesses and households alike.

“We have seen significant improvements in inflation and exchange rate stabilisation, which are critical for maintaining economic stability and fostering conducive environment for investment and growth,” he added.

This, the Minister urged all stakeholders to support the government’s efforts in building a more inclusive and prosperous nation.

“Together, we can achieve our vision of a Ghana where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. Let us continue to work together to build a brighter future for all,” he concluded.

By Samuel Boadi