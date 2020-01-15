Gov’t Delegation Visits Komenda Accident Survivals

A government delegation will on Thursday January 16, 2020 visit survivors of the komenda road accident.

The accident on Tuesday claimed 35 lives and injured several others.

The delegation which is led by the Ministers for Roads and Transport, Kwesi Amoako-Atta and Kwaku Ofori Asiamah will leave Accra and will also engage doctors and nurses treating the injured.

President Akufo-Addo earlier in a message consoled families of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Thursday’s visit by the delegation will also afford the ministers an opportunity to engage with the National Road Safety Authority in the Central Region on ways to ensure greater compliance with transport safety regulations especially among commercial road users.

Preliminary investigations have blamed the incident on overspeeding from the drivers of the two passengers vehicles.