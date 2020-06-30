Gov’t Ends Free Water Programme

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says the three months free delivery of water to residents across Ghana has come to an end.

According to GWCL, the end of June marks the end of the free water delivery programme of the Akufo-Addo admnistration.

The delivery took effect from April through May and June.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had opted to provide free water to residents to cushion them against the Coronavirus pandemic especially during the three weeks partial lockdown of some parts of the country.

But GWCL says it is bringing to an end free delivery of water.

Ghana is still grappling with the harsh effects of coronavirus as the country’s cases continue to increase.

According to GWCL, meter readers and all of its frontline workers will continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves, and customers.

It urged that landlords and landladies can revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery.

It added that water vendors must resume their normal business after the last meter readings in June 2020.

According to GWCL, disconnected customers will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be reinstated.

By Melvin Tarlue