Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Hit 25,133

Total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as of Monday, June 29, stood at 25,133.

That was after the country recorded 566 new cases on the same date.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says deaths linked to the virus as of June 29, were 573.

Some 9,402 had been discharged by June 29, the Centre observed in a tweet .

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-166

Oyo-66

Delta-53

Ebonyi-43

Plateau-34

Ondo-32

FCT-26

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Imo-15

Bayelsa-13

Benue-12

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Kaduna-11

Osun-8

Nasarawa-7

Borno-5

Katsina-2

Anambra-2

By Melvin Tarlue