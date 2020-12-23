Gov’t Forms Transition Committees

Finance and Economic Committee is under the leadership of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attta

A number of Committees and sub-committees have been formed for the inauguration of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, made this known to the media on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Addressing the media from the Ministry of Information, he said the transition team named by President Akufo-Addo has already received handing over notes from the office of the President, Vice President.

He said the Inauguration Committee is to be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

According to him, the Finance and Economic Committee is under the leadership of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attta.

The Sub Committee of Energy and natural resources, he said, was under the chairmanship of Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.

According to him, the Sub committed on Infrastructure will be chaired by Ambrose Dery.

The Social sector sub Committee, he announced, was under the leadership of Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

As part of efforts to ensure a seamless transition, Ghana has opted against entering any new agreements during the transition period

According to him, the Chief of Staff at the presidency, has notified the various leadership of the MMDAs to desist from entering into contracts.

Mr Akufo-Addo was declared President-Elect by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue