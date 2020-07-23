Gov’t Has Completed 300 IPEP Projects – Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

At least 300 projects under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) programme have been completed.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced this on Thursday, as he presented the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review.

He stated that additional 500 projects are under construction.

Among the projects under IPEP, he said, were culverts, small bridges, community Centres, police posts, classroom blocks, Durbar grounds, school furniture, among others.

He stated that about 32 rural markets have be completed with additional 18 expected to be completed soon.

He added that 10 Community clinics have been constructed and another 16 are also due to be completed soon.

By Melvin Tarlue