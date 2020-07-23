Gov’t Has Paid Ghc 6.4bn To Road Contractors – Ken

An amount of Ghc 6.4 billion has been paid to road contractors by government.

This was made known by the Finance Minister on Thursday as he did a mid-year review of the 2020 budget.

He said the above-mentioned figure was paid from 2017 till date.

According to him, that has substantially helped road contractors to sustain their operations and meet their financial commitments.

The Minister indicated that as a result of the payments, residents of major urban Centres such as Accra, Tamale, have seen significant improvements in inner city roads under the Akufo-Addo’s government.

By Melvin Tarlue