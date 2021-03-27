Govt Has Not Appointed Abeiku Santana as Covid Ambassador

Abeiku Santana

Contrary to news stories that Government of Ghana has appointed entertainment personality Abeiku Santana as a Covid ambassador, checks reveal it is rather the independent body, covid trust fund, that has appointed him ambassador.

Social media was rife on Friday with rumours and letters suggesting the known NDC supporter had been appointed covid ambassador months after his party formed an opposing covid team to take government on for its covid related interventions. This set many persons angry with posts questioning why government will undermine it’s own work in this manner.

But a source told this website “a closer analysis of the appointment shows it was after a meeting between Mr Aggrey’s employers who also serve on the Independent Covid trust fund board, and the board that Mr Aggrey was appointed. Government had no hand in the appointment or his role as ambassador”

It is unknown whether the board will pay him for his role or what his ambassadorial role entails

President Akufo-Addo on 29th March, 2020, inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund tasked to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and vulnerable.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo. The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko and Collins Asare as Secretary to the Board.