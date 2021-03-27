National Security Raises Alarm Over Dangerous Chinese Story

Kan Dapaah

The National Security Ministry has warned over a harmful Chinese tea being allegedly smuggled into Ghana.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, served the warning in a letter to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

According to the letter, the Chinese tea in question is called ACHOURA.

The letter says the tea has found its way onto the Ghanaian market.

The letter indicated that the said tea, ACHOURA has been banned by the Burkina Faso’s Chamber of Commerce on 19th February, 221 because it has traces of pesticides.

The letter disclosed that the tea, from the Sahelian regions, is suspected to have found it way to the Northern parts of Ghana and some Zongo communities.

ACHOURA tea is made from China and checks online reveal that it is quite a popular tea brand common in Asia and parts of Northern, Western and Central Africa.

By Melvin Tarlue