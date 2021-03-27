EC Assures Payment of Allowances to Electoral officials

Dr. Bossman Asare

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured payment of allowances to the 2020 electoral officials after anomalies detected including incorrect bank details are corrected.

The commission, according to a memorandum issued from the office of the Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services, stated that it has already initiated the process of payment but encountered some challenges with respect to wrong account details that some officials gave to the commission.

It said “I bring you greetings from the Commission and trust this Memo finds you well. This is to inform you that the commission has started the process towards the payment of the 2020 Election officials”

The memo added “However, some anomalies including incorrect bank details and names have been noticed that need to be corrected. The commission is falling on Regional Directors and District Officers to help correct the mistake. Payment of officials will be made as soon as the anomalies are rectified”.

This response comes after some temporary staff recruited for the 2020 elections recently took to social media to register their displeasure over the commission’s unfair treatment being meted out to them.

These consist of thousands of individuals recruited to represent the electoral commission across polling stations nationwide.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke