Two arrested for Car robbery

Two suspected robbers, Wisdom Cudjoe and Joseph Ahenkora have been arrested by the police after a CCTV camera captured them forcibly breaking into a targeted car in Osu in the Greater Accra region.

The two suspects were arrested on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at Kasoa Opeikuma, and Chorkor respectively.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the suspects are expert in stealing cars, laptops mobile phones.

Currently, the two robbers have cases pending at the Circuit Court on similar charges but were granted a court bail only to be caught committing the same offense.

The police service after the arrest has received numerous complaints in this regard and footages of CCTV cameras capturing their activities in areas like Osu, Spintex road, Cantonment, Odorkor, and Dansoman within the hours of 6pm to 9 pm.

