Gov’t Outdoors National Coronavirus Vaccine Deployment Plan

Government has outdoored the national coronavirus vaccine deployment plan.

The plan was presented to stakeholders at a public engagement organized by government at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Presenting the plan on behalf of Government, Dr Kwame Amponso-Achiano, Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Ghana Health Service (GHS), says distribution strategies for the Coronavirus Vaccine would be based on segmentation of the population.

He stated that ultimately, the entire population is considered in the plan.

However, he indicated that initial target of 20 million persons will include: health workers, persons with underlying health conditions, security personnel, other essential service providers, persons above 60 years, second cycle and tertiary students, teachers at all levels, specialized groups on national assignments, Executive/Legislature/Judiciary/MDAs, Media.

According to him, the delivery strategy include static, outreach, mobile, campout or combination.

He said vaccination will be expanded to include children and pregnant women as time goes on and more safety data become available.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue