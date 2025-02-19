Govt Pays GH¢6.08bn To Domestic Bondholders

Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ministry of Finance has honoured the Payment-In-Cash (PIC) coupon of GH¢6.081 billion to all Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bondholders following a Presidential directive.

The government has also honoured the Payment-In-Kind (PIK) portion of GH¢3.46 billion, deposited into the respective bondholders’ securities accounts in line with the DDEP Memorandum.

Additionally, the government has paid into the Debt Service Recovery Cedi Account (Sinking Fund) an amount of GH¢9.7 billion as a buffer for the 5th DDEP coupon that will fall due in July and August, 2025.

Spokesperson to the President and Minister, Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, made this known in a statement noting that President Mahama was committed to the government’s honouring of all obligations under the DDEP.

“Through the 2025 budget Statement, Government will announce further measures that will help to restore market confidence in the economy, prioritise spending and improve transparency and accountability in public finances.

“Ultimately, government seeks to restore fiscal prudence while ensuring value for every pesewa spent. Despite the challenging economy that was bequeathed by the previous administration, government is determined to bring back a stable Cedi, control spiralling inflation and create jobs for the teeming youth of our country,” he further stated in the letter dated Monday February 17, 2025.

A Business Desk Report