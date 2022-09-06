Govt Ready For Partnership In Teak Industry

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stated government’s readiness to partner stakeholders in the teak industry for the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaking at the opening of a four-day world conference on teak in Accra, he said some investments have been made towards adding value to teak trees harvested, adding that, this would go a long way in enhancing livelihoods.

He said, “Ghana, as the number one teak planting country outside Asia, will continue to work with all partners to develop the teak industry for the socio-economic development of our people and the world at large.

“It is my expectation that the outcomes from this conference will ensure more value-addition to teak products from the emerging markets and developing economies to improve rural livelihoods and returns on teak investments in general, through a fair and transparent market system that equitably allocates benefits to all players along the value chain.”

According to him, Ghana, in an effort to ensure the production of teak in large volumes, is implementing aggressive afforestation and reforestation programmes through the Youth in Afforestation project such as the Green Ghana Initiative launched recently.

Under the Green Ghana Initiative, for example, he said over seven million tree seedlings were distributed and planted on June 11, 2021 during the maiden edition of the Green Ghana Day, with an estimated twenty-six million seedlings distributed on June 10, this year, the second edition of the Green Ghana Day.

For his part, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said, “We will ensure that our enviable contribution into the teak industry is bolstered some more. We are told that outside Asia, Ghana is the leading contributor of teak on the African continent, and our expectation is to build stronger on this.”

The theme for the conference is: “Global Teak market: Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Markets and Developing Economies.”

The conference is segmented into sessions such as small holder teak plantation, value addition and livelihood enhancement of rural communities, cost benefit analysis on teak investment and promoting responsible trade as well as the marketing of teak, among others.

It is being organised under the auspices of the Forestry Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, International Tropical Timber Organisation and International Teak Information Network.

In attendance were over 300 delegates in the lumber and teak industry in over 30 countries apart from the various representatives in the lumber and plantation industry.

For his part, the chief Executive officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey said that was the first time the conference is been held in Africa after several postponement in 2013 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Ebenezer Amponsah