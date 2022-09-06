Inaki Williams, Salisu Named In Black Stars 29-man Squad For September Friendlies

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, has received his first Black Stars call up, ahead of the team’s September friendlies.

Williams, together with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu and Ransford-Yeaboah have all received their debut call-ups.

Captain, Andre Ayew and his two deputies, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori have all been named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for the two friendlies.

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has also earned a call-up, after his influential role in Ghana qualifying for the 2023 CHAN, where he scored 4 times during the qualifying series.

Ghana will face Brazil in France on September 23, before taking on Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.

The games will be used as preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar which begins in November.

Below is the full squad list: