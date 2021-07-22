Govt Releases GH¢316,402,165 For SHS

The government through the Ministry of Education has released a total of GH¢316,402,165 to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) as part of the feeding for students enjoying the Free Senior High School (FSHS).

The amount, released in batches since January for onward distribution to heads of senior high schools (SHS) across the country, was also to enhance their operations.

According to a release signed by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Felix A. Baidoo, all the payments made at different times of the year were to help make funds available to suppliers of food to senior high schools as well as heads of SHSs for the purchasing of perishables and other needs in the school.

Giving a breakdown of the list of payments made so far, the release indicated, “The Ministry on July 9, 2021, released an amount of GH¢88,053,148.80 to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and headmasters of senior high schools (SHSs) across the country to enhance their operations.

“The Ministry, on May 14, 2021 released GH¢125,998,145.00 of which GH¢83,184,673.00 went to the Buffer Stock Company and GH¢42,813,472.00 also going to headmasters of SHSs for the payment of perishable components of the feeding to the schools.”

Again, it said on April 28, 2021, a total of GH¢102,350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and headmasters (for perishables) for the 1st semester.

“The Ministry is once again assuring all parents and other stakeholders that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative is not under stress and government would continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all,” the statement said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri