Govt Releases GH¢80m To WAEC

The government has released GH¢80 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to organise this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who announced this in Parliament, stated that the Ministry of Finance released the funds yesterday.

He was reacting to concerns raised on the floor by the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, who asked the government to expedite the transfer of GH¢95.83 million intended for WAEC to organise the 2024 BECE.

“Mr. Speaker, we are told an amount of GH¢80 million has been released. My colleague can make all his point but he should stay clear of that because the matter has been dealt with,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said.

Recently, WAEC said it was waiting to receive about 98% of the GH¢95.83 million needed to organise the 2024 BECE.

The council said that it would need at least 50% of the total sum to undertake the examination, as well as additional funds to process and release the results.

The BECE is set to begin on Monday, July 8, and end on Monday, July 15, 2024, at all centres across the country.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House