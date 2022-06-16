Govt Sinks GH¢2.85bn Into Coastal Protection

Francis Asenso-Boakye

GOVERNMENT HAS committed a total of GH¢2.85 billion into the coastal protection works in the country, Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has stated.

Moving the motion for the second reading of the Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill, 2021, he said this is in addition to GH¢450 million invested in drainage and flood control works.

The minister indicated that despite the significant investment, the government could not overlook the call for increased investment for drainage and coastal protection works in the country.

According to him, the challenges associated with the delivery of hydrological services have made it difficult for institutions that depend on hydrology-related information for construction, irrigation, agriculture and maritime purposes to take full advantage of the department’s services.

“It is envisaged that the creation of the well-resourced and highly professional institution such as the Ghana Hydrological Authority will not only attract and retain highly skilled staff, but also ensure effective and well-coordinated development of drainage and flood management infrastructure in the country,” he posited.

The minister said the proposed restructuring of the Hydrological Services Department (HSD) into an autonomous Authority would also equip the organisation with the mechanism and legal framework for generating or mobilising resources internally, through private sector participation to support its operations, which will reduce reliance on government subventions.

The Authority, Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated, would also be in the position to engage with development partners and explore sources of funding other than from the government to undertake flood mitigation projects across the country, while enhancing the resilience of the communities and essential infrastructure.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, expressed concerns on why the bill has excluded from the governing board anything related to water, but stated that in principle his side supports the bill.

On the issue of establishment of the National Hydrological Fund, Mr. Iddrisu recommended that the name be changed to flooding fund to support flooding control across the country.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the Ghana Hydrological Authority relates to a deficit in the nation’s spatial planning, noting that this is at the core of the bill.

“But we seem to be side-stepping. The National Development Planning Commission should be concerned not only with economic development, but with spatial development planning,” he stated.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged the country to “touch base” with the governance structure of the country, saying, “We seem to be operating in silos. Huge deficit in land use value and we are not carrying about contiguous and compatible land use.”

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House