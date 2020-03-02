Govt Spends GH¢2bn On Free SHS Annually

Vice-President Dr. Bawumia responding to cheers from school kids at Suhum

Government spends GH¢2 billion annually on the Free SHS programme, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

“This underscores the importance government attaches to education which is the key to development without which no country can prosper,” he added.

“We are spending a lot; currently about two billion cedis every year on free senior high school alone. We believe it is money worth spending because the President has said there is no alternative than to invest in education,” he pointed out.

He was speaking to teachers and students of the Presbyterian Model Cluster of Schools at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

President Akufo-Addo since assuming office, he said, had placed emphasis on education as evidenced from the investments being made in that sector.

Speaking at the event, he said hundred years of any institution is worth celebrating, adding that the Cluster of Schools having lasted this long gives credence to its strong foundation as laid down by its founding fathers.

He expressed gratitude to the founders of the school, particularly the Presbyterian Church, for their great vision and seeing it throughout the hundred years of its existence.

He entreated staff of the school to keep working hard after achieving such great feat. He advised the students to study hard and be disciplined.

The Vice-President expressed the hope that the successes chalked up would be sustained for future generations.

The Chief of Suhum, Osaberima Ayeh Kofi, on his part, entreated government to totally decentralize education.

He pleaded with the government to delegate powers to traditional rulers to play major roles in ensuring a better education system in the country.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum