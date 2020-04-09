Gov’t To Probe Lockdown Brutalities – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government will probe alleged acts of violence against civilians by security personnel ensuring the lockdown order.

He made this known as he delivered his sixth address to the nation on coronavirus.

According to him, in the coming week, about 10,000 contacts traced will be tested.

He revealed that there are about 378 confirmed cases so far.

The President during the Address extended restriction of movement to one more week subject to review.

By Melvin Tarlue