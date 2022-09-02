GOWA Honours Women Tomorrow

CEO of GOWA, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

All is set for the 5th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) scheduled for tomorrow at the Tang Palace Hotel, Roman Ridge, organisers of the event, ASKOF Productions have said.

From a very humble beginning, the award scheme which aims at recognising and rewarding women who have affected their respective communities positively, now ranks among the best schemes in the country and beyond.

And with the stakes very high, top class personalities from the diplomatic corps, traditional, business, political and sports fraternity are expected to grace the anticipated high-profile awards gala.

On the bill to spice the evening are musical performances from vintage musical trio – Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akatakyie and lyricist cum dancer Mr Drew.

CEO of GOWA, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said ahead of the event “…indeed God has been good, we look back and all we can say is God has been awesome. All the credit goes to Him.

“Five years ago, on the evening of the event, my husband and I were combing the whole of Accra in search of trophies for the deserving winners after a friend duped us at the eleventh hour.

“Great personalities like Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Charles Osei Asibey, actor Peter Richie, Mama Francisca Duncan Williams, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, among others and sponsors like Tasty Tom, Twellium Industrial Limited, Rwand Air believed in us although we had just began.”

She added, “We are indeed grateful to all, especially the media, sponsors and hardworking team who have contributed to our success story.

“Our next target is to move beyond the shores of this country and reward women who are impacting lives positively. Red Carpet starts at 4pm and main event at 6pm.”

Past winners (Woman of the Year) include Afia Pokua, Velma Owusu Bempah and double winner – Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).

This year’s event has received support by way of sponsorship from Tasty Tom, Twellium Industrial Limited etc.