GPHA Donates 2,000 Mathematics Books To Schools In NR,UWR,UER

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA) has donated a total of 2,000 core mathematics books to schools in Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.

20 schools from the selected three regions of the north benefited from the donation.

Each school received 100 books out of the total 2,000 books donated by the The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA).

The Deputy Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA) Nana Esi Soderberg told DGN Online that the books will enhance learning of mathematics in the various schools and contribute to the development of Ghana.

She encouraged school authorities and teachers to continue supporting students who are weak in mathematics.

Madam Soderberg however called on parents to assistance their wards both in school and at home.

She advised the students to learn hard and use the books donated to them very well so that their siblings will also benefit from the books to excel in their future academic pursuit.

The Northern Regional Deputy Director, GES, Mr. James Dabortah Zinkoatah encouraged the various schools to make good use of the books in order to enhance their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)Performance especially in mathematics.

He thanked the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA) for the kind gesture and assured them that the books will be made available to the students anytime they needed it.

Mr.Zinkoatah however appealed for more of the books to enable other schools in the regions to also benefit.

Heads of the beneficiary schools thanked GPHA for the donation and appealed to them to come to their aid in sectors like water, infrastructure and other learning materials.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale