Accra Mall Introduces Family Club

ACCRA MALL will on Saturday launch a new loyalty club to give families an enthralling shopping experience.

Dubbed ‘Family Club,’ it is a free club aimed at giving parents and their children a number of fun activities at the popular shopping destination.

The launch, which will take place at the Accra Mall Food Court at 11am this Saturday, will be a fun packed family fun day with free games and activities.

Families are also requested to register for the club to receive their membership card which will be unveiled at the launch.

Membership card allows families to receive a series of special offers and discounts, free gifts and theopportunity to take part in more events that willunfold at the shopping centre.

Commenting on the new club, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall, Denise Asare, said, “We are very elated to introduce ‘Family Club’ in Ghana to give families the opportunity to enjoy and spend more time at the mall as part of their day out experience with us” she stated.

She noted that Family Club will also receive firsthand information on any promo or activities that would take place at the Mall.

“As part of the benefit of ‘Family Club’, families will have an opportunity to receive discounts and offers from some of our retailers, a free gift for children, a magazine and much more,” she said.

The Accra Mall, commissioned on July 4, 2008, is one of the most modern western style shopping centres in West Africa and the first large-scale mall in Ghana. It is an enclosed fully air-conditioned shopping centre with retail space of 20,322 square metres and parking for over 900 cars.

The Accra Mall is anchored by South African giants, Game and Shoprite and accommodates over 70-line shops, a radio station, a 5-hall cinema and 11 restaurants of which 30% are operated by Ghanaian retailers.