Rates For Ghana- Kenya, Gabon Matches

Black Stars

Soccer fans in the country will have the luxury of watching two international games at the same venue (Accra Stadium) this Saturday, a release signed by Charles Obeng Amofa, Ag. Head, PR has said.

The first game involves Ghana’s U-23 football side against the Gabonese counterparts while the Black Stars face Kenya in their final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final qualifier.

The rates for the aforementioned matches are as follows: