Kotoko Skipper Fights For Akunnor

Amos Frimpong

KOTOKO CAPTAIN, Amos Frimpong, says it is his wish to see Coach CK Akunnor prolonging his stay at the club.

There have been rumours that the Porcupine Warriors would part ways with their head trainer any time soon.

The speculations started emanating immediately Kotoko was booted out of the Africa Confederation Cup competition.

But Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has downplayed the rumours by backing his coach to continue with his job.

According to him, Coach Akunnor has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he is capable of handling the team.

Amos Frimpong stated that Kotoko had experienced massive progress, especially on the field of play in recent times.

According to him, Coach Akunnor is very effective therefore Kotoko would benefit more if he is allowed to stay at the club.

Amos Frimpong has been handed a call into the senior national team, the Black Stars. He is currently in camp with his colleagues.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi





