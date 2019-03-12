‘GRA Boss Still At Post’

Emmanuel Kofi Nti

MANAGEMENT OF the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has denied that the Commissioner-General of the Authority, Emmanuel Kofi Nti has been sacked together with two other commissioners.

A news report by the Statesman newspaper on March 12, 2019 headlined: ‘Big Changes At GRA, Commissioner-General, Two Commissioners Out,’ had claimed that Mr. Nti had been dismissed.

The report also claimed that two other commissioners of GRA, Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner for Customs, and Kwasi Asante Gyimah, who was in charge of Domestic Tax, have been sacked.

The dismissals were reported to be premised on GRA’s inability to meet revenue targets since 2017

But a press release issued by the Communications and Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Revenue Authority and signed by Assistant Commissioner, Kwasi Bobie-Ansah, said “the publication sought to create the erroneous impression that the Commissioner-General and two of his commissioners have been cleared from office.”

According to the release, “management of GRA wishes to state that the publication does not reflect the situation on the ground.”

It added that “the publication has no factual basis because the Commissioner-General and all his Commissioners are still at post and carrying out their normal duties of ensuring the maximization of revenue for national development.”

It highlighted: “management of GRA wishes to advise the media that such misleading publications affect the morale of staff and have negative impact on revenue mobilization. It is therefore important for the media to be circumspect in their reportage of such sensitive issues.”