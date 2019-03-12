Vodafone Saves 108 Distressed Patients

Gayheart Mensah (left) briefs Emelia K. Okai

THE CHARITY arm of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Ghana Foundation (VGF), has brought smiles on the faces of 108 discharged patients by paying for their medical bills at various hospitals across the country.

The move by Vodafone Foundation was to give the stranded patients an opportunity to celebrate the independence holiday home.

In all, the VGF expended GHȻ250,000 on the bills.

The patients were detained at various hospitals because they could foot their medical bills.

The beneficiary patients went to receive medical care from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Central, Volta, Northern, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and Western Regional hospitals.

Speaking on the initiative, External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana, Gayheart Mensah, said the programme formed part of the Health Initiative of VGF which had been paying the hospital bills of individuals who could not pay for their medical bills.

“We see this Homecoming initiative as part of our contribution to supporting government in order to deliver health to Ghanaians,” he added.

Mr Mensah said though government was providing healthcare for the citizens through the National Health Insurance policy, corporate bodies could support healthcare delivery in the country.

He explained that Vodafone Ghana was not only concerned about profits, but impacting positively on the society the company operated.

“Vodafone Ghana is not only concerned about its products and services, but sensitive to the needs of the citizens,” Mr Mensah said

Principal Nursing Officer of the Neurosurgical Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Emelia K. Okai, on behalf of the patients, expressed gratitude to VGF for its continued support to patients at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She said the Foundation for several years continued to assist patients who could not pay for their medical bills.