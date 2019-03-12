Nana, Mahama Mourn Late NDC Chairman Dr. Kwabena Adjei

The late Dr. Kwabena Adjei

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama have expressed profound sadness over the death of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei.

Dr. Adjei according to sources, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo in a post on his official Facebook page said “sad to hear of the passing of Dr Kwabena Adjei. He was a friend, whom I met in the 2nd parliament of the 4th Republic.

His post added that “he was then Majority Leader, and gave good leadership to the House. Man of strong opinions, he was a formidable opponent, and I enjoyed very much our interactions.

Mr. Akufo-Addo further pointed out in his post that “his relationship with our “boss,” the late, great JH Mensah, then Minority Leader, provided a big boost for the work of Parliament and for the advancement of our democracy. He will be missed. My condolences to his party, the National Democratic Congress, and to his family. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also in a post on his official Facebook page, Mr. Mahama said “I just learnt with profound sadness, the passing of Dr. Kwabena Adjei, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”

According to the former President in his post, “Dr. Adjei has through his contributions left an indelible mark on the democratic development of the NDC as a party and our dear nation Ghana.”

“I fondly remember Dr. Adjei for his firm and effective leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament of which I was a member between 1996 and 2000. His impassioned contributions to parliamentary debates and unflinching commitment have been a reference point for contemporary politicking,” his post read.

Mr. Mahama further observed in his post that “during my visit to him last Sunday at the Ridge Hospital, the doctors described his condition as stable. He was in good cheer and was positive he will join us in the political trenches soon. His demise has left a huge void in the NDC and left Ghana the poorer for it. I join my wife, Lordina, to extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his family and the entire NDC.”

BY Melvin Tarlue