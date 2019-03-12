Mugabe To Appear Before CID Today Over Manasseh’s Death Threat

Mugabe Maase

A RADIO show host at Accra-based Radio XYZ, Mugabe Maase is expected to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at exactly 4:00pm today, March 12, 2019, over an alleged death threat on the life of Joy News’ investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Mr. Maase, formerly of defunct Montie FM, is alleged to have disclosed on his radio show at XYZ that he had credible information regarding a threat on the life of Mr. Awuni and urges the police to take preventive measures.

The CID has subsequently invited him as part of an investigation into the alleged death threat. The CID wants him to assist police with any intelligence he may have in connection with alleged threats on the life of Awuni.

An invitation letter, signed by the Director General of Police CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa, has therefore asked management of Radio XYZ to release Mugabe to enable him to meet a CID officer at 4pm today.

The letter indicated that “there is report of threat of death on the life of Joy FM Journalist, Mr. Mannesseh Azure Awuni. This threat happened in the wake of the airing of the documentary titled ‘Militia In The Heart Of The City’ on De-Eye Group’ on Joy TV on 7th March 2019.”

BY Melvin Tarlue